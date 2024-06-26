Analysts Set U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) PT at $125.67

Shares of U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the four analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $125.67.

Several brokerages have issued reports on USPH. StockNews.com upgraded shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from $99.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $122.00 target price on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in a report on Thursday, May 9th.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On U.S. Physical Therapy

In other news, CEO Christopher J. Reading sold 2,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.26, for a total value of $290,754.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 95,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,608,717.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In related news, COO Graham D. Reeve sold 1,724 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.46, for a total transaction of $181,813.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 6,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $735,056.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Christopher J. Reading sold 2,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.26, for a total transaction of $290,754.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 95,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,608,717.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,724 shares of company stock worth $1,114,385. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northwest Bank & Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 308.0% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 268.5% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 78.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in the 4th quarter valued at $100,000.

U.S. Physical Therapy Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:USPH opened at $94.31 on Friday. U.S. Physical Therapy has a 12 month low of $78.08 and a 12 month high of $124.11. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.85. The firm has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.67, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.41.

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.07). U.S. Physical Therapy had a return on equity of 8.03% and a net margin of 4.72%. The company had revenue of $155.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that U.S. Physical Therapy will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Physical Therapy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd were issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 22nd. U.S. Physical Therapy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 143.09%.

U.S. Physical Therapy Company Profile

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc operates outpatient physical therapy clinics. The company operates through Physical Therapy Operations and Industrial Injury Prevention Services segments. The company provides pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers, and neurological-related injuries.

Featured Articles

