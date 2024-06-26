United Fire Group (NASDAQ:UFCS) & Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR) Critical Contrast

United Fire Group (NASDAQ:UFCS – Get Free Report) and Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, earnings, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Volatility and Risk

United Fire Group has a beta of 0.4, suggesting that its stock price is 60% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Oxbridge Re has a beta of 0.96, suggesting that its stock price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares United Fire Group and Oxbridge Re’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets United Fire Group -1.50% -2.63% -0.59% Oxbridge Re N/A -133.14% -96.54%

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score United Fire Group 1 0 0 0 1.00 Oxbridge Re 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for United Fire Group and Oxbridge Re, as provided by MarketBeat.

United Fire Group presently has a consensus price target of $21.00, indicating a potential upside of 1.01%. Given United Fire Group’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe United Fire Group is more favorable than Oxbridge Re.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares United Fire Group and Oxbridge Re’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio United Fire Group $1.10 billion 0.48 -$29.70 million ($0.69) -30.13 Oxbridge Re $850,000.00 17.25 -$9.91 million ($1.86) -1.31

Oxbridge Re has lower revenue, but higher earnings than United Fire Group. United Fire Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Oxbridge Re, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

62.7% of United Fire Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 5.6% of Oxbridge Re shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.0% of United Fire Group shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 17.7% of Oxbridge Re shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

About United Fire Group

United Fire Group, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance for individuals and businesses in the United States. The company offers commercial and personal lines of property and casualty insurance; and reinsurance coverage for property and casualty insurance. Its commercial lines include fire and allied lines, other liability, automobile, workers' compensation, fidelity and surety coverage, and other insurance products; and personal lines comprise automobile, and fire and allied lines coverage, including homeowners, as well as provides assumed reinsurance products. The company sells its products through a network of independent agencies. United Fire Group, Inc. was incorporated in 1946 and is headquartered in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

About Oxbridge Re

Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty reinsurance solutions. The company underwrites collateralized reinsurance contracts primarily for property and casualty insurance companies in the Gulf Coast region of the United States. It also issues reinsurance contracts through digital securities by blockchain technology. In addition, the company offers fractional aircraft ownership, jet card, aircraft brokerage, and charter service through its fleet of private aircraft. It distributes its products and solutions through reinsurance brokers. Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in George Town, the Cayman Islands.

