AMTD Digital (NYSE:HKD) & Lufax (NYSE:LU) Head to Head Contrast

AMTD Digital (NYSE:HKD – Get Free Report) and Lufax (NYSE:LU – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, valuation and earnings.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

5.8% of AMTD Digital shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 69.1% of Lufax shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Get AMTD Digital alerts:

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares AMTD Digital and Lufax’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AMTD Digital $33.07 million 21.54 $41.74 million N/A N/A Lufax $4.82 billion 0.27 $125.31 million ($0.14) -15.96

Profitability

Lufax has higher revenue and earnings than AMTD Digital.

This table compares AMTD Digital and Lufax’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AMTD Digital N/A N/A N/A Lufax -2.17% -0.72% -0.27%

Risk and Volatility

AMTD Digital has a beta of 2.44, meaning that its stock price is 144% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lufax has a beta of 0.82, meaning that its stock price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for AMTD Digital and Lufax, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AMTD Digital 0 0 0 0 N/A Lufax 1 3 0 0 1.75

Lufax has a consensus target price of $5.68, suggesting a potential upside of 154.14%. Given Lufax’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Lufax is more favorable than AMTD Digital.

Summary

AMTD Digital beats Lufax on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AMTD Digital

(Get Free Report)

AMTD Digital Inc., through its subsidiaries, designs and develops a digital platform to provide financial, media, content and marketing, and investment solutions in Asia. The company operates through Digital Solutions ServicesFinancial Services, Digital Solutions ServicesNon Financial Services, Digital Media, Content, and Marketing Services, and Digital Investments segments. It offers deposit, personal loan, credit card, fund transfer, cross border remittance, insurance, and other payment services. In addition, the company operates SpiderNet ecosystem, a platform to enhance their investor communication, investor relations, and corporate communication to enhance their valuation. Further, it offers movies, podcasts, webinars, and videos through online media platforms. Additionally, the company invests in hotel related activities. AMTD Digital Inc. was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Paris, France. AMTD Digital Inc. operates as a subsidiary of AMTD IDEA Group.

About Lufax

(Get Free Report)

Lufax Holding Ltd operates as a financial service empowering institution for small and micro businesses in China. The company offers loan products, including general unsecured loans and secured loans, as well as consumer finance loans. It also provides wealth management products, such as asset management plans, mutual fund products, private investment fund products, and trust products. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

Receive News & Ratings for AMTD Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMTD Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.