Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI) Receives $10.38 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” from the four research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.38.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ARI. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Bank of America lowered shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $10.50 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from $11.00 to $10.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th.

Shares of NYSE ARI opened at $10.07 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.93. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance has a 1-year low of $9.14 and a 1-year high of $12.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a current ratio of 52.35, a quick ratio of 52.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance’s payout ratio is presently -179.49%.

In other Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance news, Director Mark C. Biderman sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 60,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $606,250. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance news, Director Mark C. Biderman sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 60,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $606,250. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Stuart Rothstein sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.60, for a total transaction of $424,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 415,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,402,095.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 400.4% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 83,443 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $930,000 after acquiring an additional 66,768 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 5.6% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 312,078 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,477,000 after acquiring an additional 16,565 shares during the last quarter. EMC Capital Management boosted its stake in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 103.5% in the first quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 14,089 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 7,167 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in the first quarter valued at about $196,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 103,101 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,149,000 after buying an additional 5,179 shares in the last quarter. 54.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that originates, acquires, invests in, and manages commercial first mortgage loans, subordinate financings, and other commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Europe.

