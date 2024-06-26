The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) Receives $11.70 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $11.70.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AAN. StockNews.com lowered Aaron’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. BTIG Research began coverage on Aaron’s in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Aaron’s in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Aaron’s from $8.00 to $10.10 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price target on Aaron’s from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Gladius Capital Management LP raised its stake in Aaron’s by 80.0% in the third quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 2,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,157 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Aaron’s in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Aaron’s by 54,820.0% during the fourth quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 2,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,741 shares in the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aaron’s during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Aaron’s during the third quarter worth about $67,000. 91.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Aaron’s stock opened at $9.97 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.84. Aaron’s has a 12 month low of $6.62 and a 12 month high of $16.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $305.19 million, a P/E ratio of -12.61 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.08). Aaron’s had a negative net margin of 1.15% and a positive return on equity of 0.02%. The company had revenue of $511.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $521.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. Aaron’s’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Aaron’s will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.02%. Aaron’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -63.29%.

Headquartered in Atlanta, The Aaron’s Company, Inc (NYSE: AAN) is a leading, technology-enabled, omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions. Aaron’s engages in direct-to-consumer sales and lease ownership of furniture, appliances, consumer electronics and accessories through its approximately 1,300 company-operated and franchised stores in 47 states and Canada, as well as its e-commerce platform, Aarons.com.

