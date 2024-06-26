The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) Receives $11.70 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $11.70.
Several brokerages recently weighed in on AAN. StockNews.com lowered Aaron’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. BTIG Research began coverage on Aaron’s in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Aaron’s in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Aaron’s from $8.00 to $10.10 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price target on Aaron’s from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th.
Institutional Trading of Aaron's
Aaron's Price Performance
Shares of Aaron’s stock opened at $9.97 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.84. Aaron’s has a 12 month low of $6.62 and a 12 month high of $16.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $305.19 million, a P/E ratio of -12.61 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.72.
Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.08). Aaron’s had a negative net margin of 1.15% and a positive return on equity of 0.02%. The company had revenue of $511.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $521.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. Aaron’s’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Aaron’s will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Aaron's Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.02%. Aaron’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -63.29%.
About Aaron's
Headquartered in Atlanta, The Aaron’s Company, Inc (NYSE: AAN) is a leading, technology-enabled, omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions. Aaron’s engages in direct-to-consumer sales and lease ownership of furniture, appliances, consumer electronics and accessories through its approximately 1,300 company-operated and franchised stores in 47 states and Canada, as well as its e-commerce platform, Aarons.com.
