Oculis Holding AG (NASDAQ:OCS) Receives $30.17 Average Price Target from Analysts

Oculis Holding AG (NASDAQ:OCS – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $30.17.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Oculis in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Oculis from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of Oculis in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Oculis from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Oculis from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OCS. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA raised its stake in Oculis by 47.3% in the 4th quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 95,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after acquiring an additional 30,750 shares during the period. abrdn plc bought a new position in Oculis during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $15,980,000. Finally, Searle & CO. bought a new position in Oculis during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $112,000. 22.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Oculis stock opened at $11.83 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $478.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.64 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a quick ratio of 4.71, a current ratio of 4.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Oculis has a 12-month low of $9.05 and a 12-month high of $14.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.84.

Oculis (NASDAQ:OCS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by ($0.03). Oculis had a negative net margin of 6,712.02% and a negative return on equity of 52.72%. The company had revenue of $0.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.28 million. On average, analysts forecast that Oculis will post -1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oculis Holding AG, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops drug candidates to treat ophthalmic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is OCS-01, a topical dexamethasone optireach formulation, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of diabetic macular edema; OCS-02, a topical biologic candidate that is in Phase 2b clinical trials for the treatment for dry eye disease; and OCS-05, a disease modifying neuroprotective agent for neurological damage with indications for glaucoma, dry age-related macular degeneration and diabetic retinopathy, and acute optic neuritis.

