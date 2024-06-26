Aletheian Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $1.30 Million in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Aletheian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 10,323 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,297,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Westend Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Oracle during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Tidemark LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Nordwand Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Edward Screven sold 235,918 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.30, for a total transaction of $34,042,967.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,626,764 shares in the company, valued at $379,042,045.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Edward Screven sold 235,918 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.30, for a total value of $34,042,967.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,626,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $379,042,045.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 22,500 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.12, for a total value of $3,220,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 210,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,157,101.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 348,418 shares of company stock valued at $47,784,717. 42.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ORCL opened at $139.13 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $383.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.50, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.71. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $123.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $117.48. Oracle Co. has a twelve month low of $99.26 and a twelve month high of $145.32.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.02). Oracle had a return on equity of 223.01% and a net margin of 19.76%. The firm had revenue of $14.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.35 earnings per share. Oracle’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 5.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 11th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 11th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. Oracle’s payout ratio is 43.13%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Oracle from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Oracle from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Oracle from $144.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. HSBC upped their price target on shares of Oracle from $144.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $145.83.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

