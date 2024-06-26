Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:PGY) Receives $26.94 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:PGY – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $26.94.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Pagaya Technologies in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Pagaya Technologies in a report on Friday, May 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on Pagaya Technologies in a report on Monday, June 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Pagaya Technologies in a report on Friday, May 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Pagaya Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 9th.

In other news, Director Nicole Torraco sold 4,743 shares of Pagaya Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.04, for a total value of $57,105.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other Pagaya Technologies news, Director Nicole Torraco sold 4,743 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.04, for a total transaction of $57,105.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Gal Krubiner bought 33,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.36 per share, with a total value of $348,096.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 523,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,419,067.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders acquired a total of 194,807 shares of company stock valued at $2,012,373 over the last quarter.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PGY. Yarra Square Partners LP acquired a new stake in Pagaya Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,099,000. Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd grew its stake in Pagaya Technologies by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd now owns 1,736,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,396,000 after purchasing an additional 194,073 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Pagaya Technologies by 58.8% during the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,489,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,056,000 after purchasing an additional 551,520 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Pagaya Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $12,686,000. Finally, Hood River Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Pagaya Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,265,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PGY stock opened at $12.01 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.21. Pagaya Technologies has a twelve month low of $8.56 and a twelve month high of $33.96. The company has a market capitalization of $851.51 million, a P/E ratio of -8.52 and a beta of 6.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Pagaya Technologies (NASDAQ:PGY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.19). Pagaya Technologies had a negative net margin of 10.53% and a negative return on equity of 4.23%. The business had revenue of $237.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $229.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.48) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Pagaya Technologies will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

Pagaya Technologies Ltd., a product-focused technology company, deploys data science and proprietary artificial intelligence-powered technology for financial institutions and investors in the United States, Israel, the Cayman Islands, and internationally. The company develops and implements proprietary artificial intelligence technology and related software solutions to assist partners to originate loans and other assets.

