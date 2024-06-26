Analysts Set Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN) PT at $51.17

Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $51.17.

QGEN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Qiagen from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Qiagen from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th.

Qiagen Stock Performance

NYSE QGEN opened at $41.04 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.37 billion, a PE ratio of 27.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.42. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.45. Qiagen has a 1-year low of $34.74 and a 1-year high of $47.70.

Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $459.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $453.91 million. Qiagen had a return on equity of 12.59% and a net margin of 17.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Qiagen will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Qiagen

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of QGEN. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Qiagen during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Qiagen by 66.3% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 710 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Park Place Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of Qiagen during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Qiagen during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in Qiagen during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. 70.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Qiagen

QIAGEN N.V. offers sample to insight solutions that transform biological materials into molecular insights worldwide. The company provides primary sample technology consumables, such as nucleic stabilization and purification kits for primary sample materials, manual and automated processing for genotyping, gene expression, and viral and bacterial analysis, as well as silica membranes and magnetic bead technologies; secondary sample technology consumables, including kits and components for purification of nucleic acids from secondary sample materials; and instruments for nucleic acid purification and accessories.

