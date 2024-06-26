Brokerages Set Apogee Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APGE) Target Price at $73.00

Shares of Apogee Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APGE – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $73.00.

A number of equities analysts have commented on APGE shares. Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of Apogee Therapeutics from $44.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Apogee Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, May 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Apogee Therapeutics from $37.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Apogee Therapeutics from $46.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $87.00 price target on shares of Apogee Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 13th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APGE. FMR LLC bought a new stake in Apogee Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $89,619,000. Seven Grand Managers LLC bought a new stake in Apogee Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,027,000. Blackstone Inc. bought a new stake in Apogee Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $6,371,000. Braidwell LP bought a new position in Apogee Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $10,461,000. Finally, Affinity Asset Advisors LLC bought a new position in Apogee Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $22,261,000. 79.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

APGE stock opened at $37.47 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $46.87 and a 200-day moving average of $43.89. Apogee Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $14.19 and a 12 month high of $72.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion and a P/E ratio of -7.14.

Apogee Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APGE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by ($0.04). Sell-side analysts predict that Apogee Therapeutics will post -2.64 EPS for the current year.

Apogee Therapeutics, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates as a biotechnology company that develops biologics for the treatment of atopic dermatitis (AD), asthma, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), and related inflammatory and immunology indications. The company primarily develops APG777, a subcutaneous (SQ) extended half-life monoclonal antibody (mAb) for AD; and APG808, an SQ extended half-life mAb for COPD.

