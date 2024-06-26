Analysts Set Clear Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU) Price Target at $28.40

Clear Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOUGet Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the five brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $28.40.

YOU has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Clear Secure in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of Clear Secure in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Clear Secure in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Clear Secure in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,079,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Clear Secure by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,249,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,110,000 after acquiring an additional 143,300 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Clear Secure during the 4th quarter worth approximately $896,000. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in Clear Secure by 119,250.0% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 95,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,952,000 after acquiring an additional 95,400 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Clear Secure by 346.8% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 93,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,926,000 after acquiring an additional 72,399 shares during the period. 73.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

YOU opened at $18.93 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.32. Clear Secure has a twelve month low of $15.28 and a twelve month high of $27.75. The company has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.80 and a beta of 1.56.

Clear Secure (NYSE:YOUGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.13. Clear Secure had a net margin of 7.90% and a return on equity of 20.62%. The company had revenue of $179.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.28 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Clear Secure will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. This is an increase from Clear Secure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 10th. Clear Secure’s dividend payout ratio is 71.43%.

Clear Secure, Inc operates a secure identity platform under the CLEAR brand name primarily in the United States. Its secure identity platform is a multi-layered infrastructure consisting of front-end, including enrollment, verification, and linking, as well as back-end. The company also offers CLEAR Plus, a consumer aviation subscription service, which enables access to predictable entry lanes in airport security checkpoints, as well as access to broader network; and CLEAR mobile app, which is used to enroll new members and improve the experience for existing members.

