Analysts Set iA Financial Co. Inc. (TSE:IAG) Target Price at C$89.72

iA Financial Co. Inc. (TSE:IAG – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$89.72.

IAG has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on iA Financial from C$101.00 to C$102.00 in a research note on Friday, May 10th. CIBC raised iA Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from C$97.00 to C$100.00 in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on iA Financial from C$101.00 to C$102.00 in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Cormark boosted their target price on iA Financial from C$103.00 to C$105.00 in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on iA Financial from C$103.00 to C$108.00 in a research note on Friday, May 10th.

Get iA Financial alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on IAG

Insider Buying and Selling at iA Financial

iA Financial Price Performance

In other iA Financial news, Director Denis Ricard sold 5,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$92.00, for a total transaction of C$496,800.00. In other iA Financial news, Senior Officer Alain Bergeron sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$90.41, for a total transaction of C$452,070.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 500 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$45,207. Also, Director Denis Ricard sold 5,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$92.00, for a total value of C$496,800.00. Insiders sold a total of 31,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,850,331 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

TSE:IAG opened at C$86.50 on Friday. iA Financial has a 52 week low of C$77.61 and a 52 week high of C$94.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.17. The company has a market capitalization of C$8.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$87.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$87.99.

iA Financial (TSE:IAG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported C$2.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.38 by C$0.06. iA Financial had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 9.25%. The company had revenue of C$1.60 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts expect that iA Financial will post 10.3022222 EPS for the current year.

iA Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th were issued a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 23rd. iA Financial’s payout ratio is currently 45.30%.

iA Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report

iA Financial Corporation Inc, provides insurance and wealth management services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Insurance, Canada; Wealth Management; Investment; and US Operations segments. The company provides health, auto, home, and creditor insurance products; replacement insurance products and warranties; extended warranties and other ancillary products for dealer services; specialized products for special markets; and life insurance products and extended warranties relating to dealer services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iA Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iA Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.