First National Financial Co. (TSE:FN) Receives C$40.17 Average Price Target from Analysts

First National Financial Co. (TSE:FN – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$40.17.

FN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of First National Financial from C$45.00 to C$41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of First National Financial from C$43.00 to C$41.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of First National Financial from C$41.00 to C$39.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of First National Financial from C$44.00 to C$42.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd.

In related news, Director Martine Irman acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$36.76 per share, for a total transaction of C$367,638.00. In other First National Financial news, insider FNSC Holdings Inc. bought 20,539 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$38.36 per share, for a total transaction of C$787,876.04. Also, Director Martine Irman bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$36.76 per share, for a total transaction of C$367,638.00. 71.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of TSE FN opened at C$35.79 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$36.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$37.90. The firm has a market cap of C$2.15 billion, a PE ratio of 8.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.06. First National Financial has a 1 year low of C$32.86 and a 1 year high of C$41.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5,813.50, a current ratio of 16.25 and a quick ratio of 10.11.

First National Financial (TSE:FN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported C$0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$518.05 million during the quarter. First National Financial had a net margin of 34.57% and a return on equity of 36.66%. On average, research analysts forecast that First National Financial will post 3.734359 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.204 per share. This represents a $2.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.84%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. First National Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.81%.

First National Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, originates, underwrites, and services commercial and residential mortgages in Canada. It operates in two segments, Residential and Commercial segments. The company offers single-family and multi-unit residential, and commercial mortgages.

