StockNews.com Downgrades Ambev (NYSE:ABEV) to Buy

Ambev (NYSE:ABEV – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Monday.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Ambev from $3.00 to $2.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Ambev in a report on Friday, March 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.68.

Shares of ABEV stock opened at $2.10 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.03, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.26 and its 200 day moving average is $2.50. Ambev has a 12 month low of $2.05 and a 12 month high of $3.22.

Ambev (NYSE:ABEV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.05. Ambev had a net margin of 18.25% and a return on equity of 17.53%. The firm had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ambev will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Ambev by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 312,980,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $876,344,000 after acquiring an additional 2,955,528 shares in the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd boosted its stake in Ambev by 10.1% during the first quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 65,003,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,210,000 after acquiring an additional 5,943,974 shares in the last quarter. Ruffer LLP boosted its stake in Ambev by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 51,517,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,494,000 after acquiring an additional 5,699,184 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Ambev by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 35,461,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,292,000 after buying an additional 143,355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seafarer Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ambev by 29.9% in the first quarter. Seafarer Capital Partners LLC now owns 25,199,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,494,000 after buying an additional 5,800,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.13% of the company’s stock.

Ambev SA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, draft beer, carbonated soft drinks, other non-alcoholic beverages, malt, and food products. It offers beer primarily under the Skol, Brahma, Antarctica, Brahva, Budweiser, Bud Light, Beck, Leffe and Hoegaarden, Bucanero, Cristal, Mayabe, Presidente, Presidente Light, Brahma Light, Bohemia, The One, Corona, Modelo Especial, Stella Artois, Quilmes Clásica, Paceña, Taquiña, Huari, Becker, Cusqueña, Michelob Ultra, Busch, Pilsen, Ouro Fino, Banks, Deputy, Patricia, Labatt Blue, Alexander Keith's, and Kokanee brands.

