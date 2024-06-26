ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP) Receives $81.00 Average PT from Analysts

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the four ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $81.00.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 price target on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Capital One Financial started coverage on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, March 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st.

In other news, SVP Chad Gassert sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.25, for a total transaction of $1,345,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 253,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,029,448.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other news, SVP Chad Gassert sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.25, for a total transaction of $1,345,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 253,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,029,448.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider Christopher Mutz sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.61, for a total transaction of $123,220.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 83,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,130,695.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 176,688 shares of company stock valued at $11,408,863. 12.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. AJOVista LLC acquired a new position in ANI Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in ANI Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $106,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 361.4% in the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,367 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 1,854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ADAR1 Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in ANI Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $132,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.05% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ANIP opened at $64.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a current ratio of 3.95. The company has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.12 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.56. ANI Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $48.20 and a one year high of $70.81.

ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $137.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.01 million. ANI Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 6.87% and a return on equity of 17.15%. Equities analysts forecast that ANI Pharmaceuticals will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals in the United States and Canada. The company manufactures oral solid dose products; semi-solids, liquids, and topicals; controlled substances; and potent products, as well as performs contract development and manufacturing of pharmaceutical products.

