Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) Receives $49.15 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation, six have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $49.15.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CGNX shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Cognex from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Cognex from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Cognex from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Cognex from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on shares of Cognex from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd.

Get Cognex alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on CGNX

Institutional Trading of Cognex

Cognex Trading Down 0.6 %

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Swedbank AB bought a new stake in Cognex during the first quarter valued at $58,502,000. Comerica Bank increased its stake in Cognex by 6.3% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 104,389 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $4,428,000 after purchasing an additional 6,218 shares during the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC increased its stake in Cognex by 88.7% during the first quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 9,463 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 4,448 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Cognex by 986.2% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,619,007 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $68,679,000 after purchasing an additional 1,469,961 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Cognex by 2.5% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,154,625 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $91,399,000 after purchasing an additional 53,267 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.12% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CGNX opened at $46.66 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.45 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s 50-day moving average is $44.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.40. Cognex has a 12-month low of $34.28 and a 12-month high of $59.51.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $210.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $198.14 million. Cognex had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 6.81%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cognex will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cognex Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th were paid a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.72%.

Cognex Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, electric vehicle batteries, and e-commerce packages by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cognex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.