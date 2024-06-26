Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) Receives $49.15 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation, six have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $49.15.
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CGNX shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Cognex from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Cognex from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Cognex from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Cognex from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on shares of Cognex from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd.
Institutional Trading of Cognex
Cognex Trading Down 0.6 %
NASDAQ:CGNX opened at $46.66 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.45 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s 50-day moving average is $44.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.40. Cognex has a 12-month low of $34.28 and a 12-month high of $59.51.
Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $210.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $198.14 million. Cognex had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 6.81%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cognex will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Cognex Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th were paid a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.72%.
Cognex Company Profile
Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, electric vehicle batteries, and e-commerce packages by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.
