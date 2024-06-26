CCA Industries (OTCMKTS:CAWW) Trading Down 9.6%

CCA Industries, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CAWW – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 9.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.76 and last traded at $0.85. 52,110 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 401% from the average session volume of 10,399 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.94.

CCA Industries Stock Down 9.6 %

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.61.

Get CCA Industries alerts:

CCA Industries (OTCMKTS:CAWW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 10th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.14 million for the quarter. CCA Industries had a negative return on equity of 4.19% and a negative net margin of 3.78%.

About CCA Industries

CCA Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes health and beauty aid products in the United States and internationally. It offers oral health-care products under the Plus+White brand; skin-care products under the Sudden Change and Porcelana brand names; nail treatments under the brand name of Nutra Nail; medicated topical and shave gels under the Bikini Zone brand; depilatories under the Hair Off brand and; perfumes under the brand name of Sunset Cafe.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CCA Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CCA Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.