FNCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNCB) Stock Price Up 0.3%

FNCB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNCB – Get Free Report) shares were up 0.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $5.97 and last traded at $5.84. Approximately 23,964 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 1% from the average daily volume of 24,105 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.83.

FNCB Bancorp Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.03. The company has a market cap of $115.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 0.34.

FNCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNCB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $14.86 million for the quarter. FNCB Bancorp had a net margin of 14.92% and a return on equity of 10.77%.

FNCB Bancorp Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.16%. FNCB Bancorp’s payout ratio is 51.43%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FNCB. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its position in FNCB Bancorp by 8.2% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 113,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $690,000 after buying an additional 8,575 shares during the last quarter. Fidelity D & D Bancorp Inc. lifted its position in FNCB Bancorp by 10.3% in the first quarter. Fidelity D & D Bancorp Inc. now owns 21,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in FNCB Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $109,000. Lewis Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in FNCB Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $105,000. Finally, Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in FNCB Bancorp by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 219,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,492,000 after buying an additional 18,353 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.32% of the company’s stock.

FNCB Bancorp Company Profile

FNCB Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for FNCB Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, local governments, and municipalities in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as savings account, money market, checking accounts, and certificate of deposit.

