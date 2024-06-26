FNCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNCB) Stock Price Up 0.3%

FNCB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNCB – Get Free Report) shares were up 0.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $5.97 and last traded at $5.84. Approximately 23,964 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 1% from the average daily volume of 24,105 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.83.
FNCB Bancorp Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.03. The company has a market cap of $115.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 0.34.
FNCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNCB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $14.86 million for the quarter. FNCB Bancorp had a net margin of 14.92% and a return on equity of 10.77%.
FNCB Bancorp Announces Dividend
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FNCB. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its position in FNCB Bancorp by 8.2% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 113,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $690,000 after buying an additional 8,575 shares during the last quarter. Fidelity D & D Bancorp Inc. lifted its position in FNCB Bancorp by 10.3% in the first quarter. Fidelity D & D Bancorp Inc. now owns 21,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in FNCB Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $109,000. Lewis Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in FNCB Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $105,000. Finally, Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in FNCB Bancorp by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 219,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,492,000 after buying an additional 18,353 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.32% of the company’s stock.
FNCB Bancorp Company Profile
FNCB Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for FNCB Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, local governments, and municipalities in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as savings account, money market, checking accounts, and certificate of deposit.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than FNCB Bancorp
- How to Start Investing in Real Estate
- Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Split: Where Does it Go From Here?
- Energy and Oil Stocks Explained
- Arm Holdings and Micron: Top 2 AI Stocks to Buy and Hold
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- Best Buy Stock May Be Best Bought Before the Holiday Season
Receive News & Ratings for FNCB Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FNCB Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.