Rooshine (OTCMKTS:RSAU) Stock Price Up 36.1%

Shares of Rooshine, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RSAU – Get Free Report) were up 36.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.64 and last traded at $0.64. Approximately 2,271 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $0.47.

Rooshine Stock Up 36.1 %

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.56.

Rooshine Company Profile

Choose Rain, Inc collects, purifies, and filters rainwater into bottled drinking water. It serves its water to art shows, business meetings, college reunions, conventions, family reunions, festivals, golf tournaments, high school reunions, parades, parties/weddings, and sporting events. The company offers products through stores, small boutique locations, and its online store.

