Micron Solutions (OTCMKTS:MICR) Shares Down 5%

Micron Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MICR – Get Free Report) shares dropped 5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.52 and last traded at $0.52. Approximately 1,025 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 29,500 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.55.
Micron Solutions Stock Down 5.0 %
The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.68 and a 200-day moving average of $0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.22 and a beta of 0.01.
About Micron Solutions
Micron Solutions, Inc operates as a contract manufacturer for the medical device, defense, and life sciences markets. It offers precision machining, thermoplastic injection molding, mold making products; sensors; orthopedic implants and devices; and diagnostic test kits. The company provides solutions for medical, orthopedics, consumer, and automotive industries.
