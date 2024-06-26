Kesko Oyj (OTCMKTS:KKOYY) Shares Down 0.2%

Kesko Oyj (OTCMKTS:KKOYY – Get Free Report) was down 0.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $8.75 and last traded at $8.85. Approximately 16,650 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 123% from the average daily volume of 7,480 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.87.

Kesko Oyj Stock Down 0.2 %

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.26.

About Kesko Oyj

Kesko Oyj engages in chain operations in Finland, Sweden, Norway, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, and Poland. The company operates through Grocery Trade, Building and Technical Trade, and Car Trade divisions. The Grocery Trade segment comprises wholesale and B2B trade of groceries, and retail of home and specialty goods under the K-retailer brand; and operates store retail chains under the K-Citymarket, K-Supermarket, K-Market, and Neste K grocery brand.

