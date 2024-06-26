Scienjoy (NASDAQ:SJ) Stock Price Up 1.7%

Scienjoy Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SJ – Get Free Report) shares rose 1.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.95 and last traded at $0.93. Approximately 8,950 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 157,743 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.92.

Scienjoy Trading Up 1.7 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $35.97 million, a PE ratio of -11.67 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.54.

Scienjoy (NASDAQ:SJ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 6th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. Scienjoy had a negative net margin of 1.55% and a negative return on equity of 0.91%. The company had revenue of $43.81 million for the quarter.

Scienjoy Company Profile

Scienjoy Holding Corporation provides mobile live streaming platforms in the People's Republic of China. The company focuses on interactive show live streaming from broadcasters to users. Its platforms enable users to view and interact with broadcasters through online chat, virtual items, and playing games.

