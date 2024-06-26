Yue Yuen Industrial (OTCMKTS:YUEIY) Trading 3.8% Higher

Yue Yuen Industrial (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:YUEIY – Get Free Report) shares were up 3.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $9.84 and last traded at $9.84. Approximately 202 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 8,082 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.48.

Yue Yuen Industrial Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.92.

Yue Yuen Industrial Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 8th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a $0.3977 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This is a boost from Yue Yuen Industrial’s previous dividend of $0.11.

About Yue Yuen Industrial

Yue Yuen Industrial (Holdings) Limited, an investment holding company, engages in manufacturing and sale of athletic, athleisure, casual, and outdoor footwear in the People's Republic of China, rest of Asia, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates as an original design manufacturer/original equipment manufacturer for various international brand names, such as adidas, Asics, New Balance, Nike, Salomon, and Timberland.

