Chubu Electric Power (OTCMKTS:CHUEF) Trading Down 5.2%

Chubu Electric Power Company, Incorporated (OTCMKTS:CHUEF – Get Free Report) shares fell 5.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $11.42 and last traded at $11.71. 293 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 50% from the average session volume of 585 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.35.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.62.

About Chubu Electric Power

Chubu Electric Power Company, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and retail of electricity in Japan and internationally. The company operates through three segments: JERA, Power Grid, and Miraiz. It generates electricity through geothermal, nuclear, hydroelectric, wind, biomass, and solar sources.

