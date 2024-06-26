Bosideng International (OTCMKTS:BSDGY) Shares Up 14.1%

Bosideng International Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:BSDGY – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 14.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $28.66 and last traded at $28.66. 346 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 56% from the average session volume of 783 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.11.
Bosideng International Stock Performance
The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.83.
Bosideng International Company Profile
Bosideng International Holdings Limited engages in the research, design, development, manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of branded down apparel products, original equipment manufacturing (OEM) products, and non-down apparel products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through four segments: Down Apparels, OEM Management, Ladieswear Apparels, and Diversified Apparels.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Bosideng International
- 3 REITs to Buy and Hold for the Long Term
- Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Split: Where Does it Go From Here?
- Pros And Cons Of Monthly Dividend Stocks
- Arm Holdings and Micron: Top 2 AI Stocks to Buy and Hold
- Top Biotech Stocks: Exploring Innovation Opportunities
- Best Buy Stock May Be Best Bought Before the Holiday Season
Receive News & Ratings for Bosideng International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bosideng International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.