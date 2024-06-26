Empire Metals (LON:EEE) Shares Down 4.6%

Empire Metals Limited (LON:EEE – Get Free Report) shares fell 4.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 8.10 ($0.10) and last traded at GBX 8.48 ($0.11). 3,432,136 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 24% from the average session volume of 4,529,753 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 8.88 ($0.11).

Empire Metals Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of £50.30 million, a PE ratio of -167.50 and a beta of 1.72. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 8.94 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 9.40.

Empire Metals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Empire Metals Limited engages in the exploration and development of properties in the United Kingdom, Australia, and Austria. The company mainly explores for copper, gold, and other high-value minerals. principal property is 75% owned the Eclipse-Gindalbie Project located to the north of Kalgoorlie, Western Australia; and holds 70% interest in the Pitfield Project comprising four granted exploration licenses covering 1,042 square kilometers located to the north of Perth, Western Australia.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Empire Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Empire Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.