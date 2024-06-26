iShares ESG Aware Growth Allocation ETF (BATS:EAOR) Trading 0% Higher

iShares ESG Aware Growth Allocation ETF (BATS:EAOR – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 0% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $30.78 and last traded at $30.78. Approximately 7 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $30.76.
iShares ESG Aware Growth Allocation ETF Price Performance
The stock has a market cap of $19.24 million, a PE ratio of 18.02 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $30.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.64.
About iShares ESG Aware Growth Allocation ETF
The iShares ESG Aware Growth Allocation ETF (EAOR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is an index-tracking fund-of-funds that provides moderately aggressive risk exposure to global stocks and bonds with positive ESG characteristics. EAOR was launched on Jun 12, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.
