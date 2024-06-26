Eight Capital Analysts Give Agnico Eagle Mines (TSE:AEM) a C$105.00 Price Target

Agnico Eagle Mines (TSE:AEM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:AEM) has been given a C$105.00 price objective by research analysts at Eight Capital in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Eight Capital’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 18.51% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$94.00 to C$104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Veritas Investment Research raised their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$88.40 to C$118.00 in a report on Friday, April 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$92.00 to C$105.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Cormark raised their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$110.00 to C$115.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, National Bank Financial restated an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Monday, April 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Agnico Eagle Mines has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$100.63.

Shares of TSE:AEM opened at C$88.60 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.14. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$90.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$78.34. The stock has a market cap of C$44.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.04, a PEG ratio of 22.97 and a beta of 1.04. Agnico Eagle Mines has a 52-week low of C$59.36 and a 52-week high of C$96.20.

Agnico Eagle Mines (TSE:AEM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:AEM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported C$1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.82 by C$0.20. The business had revenue of C$2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.20 billion. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 2.39% and a net margin of 6.79%. On average, research analysts expect that Agnico Eagle Mines will post 4.3937412 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Guy Gosselin sold 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$90.50, for a total transaction of C$1,991,000.00. In related news, Senior Officer Guy Gosselin sold 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$90.50, for a total transaction of C$1,991,000.00. Also, Director John Merfyn Roberts sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$91.76, for a total value of C$91,760.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 163,279 shares of company stock valued at $14,798,903. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It explores for gold. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

