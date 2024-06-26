Austal (OTCMKTS:AUTLF) Shares Up 0.1%

Austal Limited (OTCMKTS:AUTLF – Get Free Report) shares shot up 0.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $1.62 and last traded at $1.62. 2,000 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 61% from the average session volume of 5,193 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.62.

Austal Trading Up 0.1 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.44.

Austal Company Profile

Austal Limited engages in the design, manufacture, and support of vessels for commercial and defense customers worldwide. It operates in four segments: USA Shipbuilding, USA Support, Australasia Shipbuilding, and Australasia Support. The company offers passenger only ferries, vehicle passenger ferries, and offshore and windfarm vessels; and naval and other defense vessels, as well as patrol boats for government law enforcement and border protection agencies.

