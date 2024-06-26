BAWAG Group (OTCMKTS:BWAGF) Stock Price Down 3.3%

BAWAG Group AG (OTCMKTS:BWAGF – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 3.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $62.96 and last traded at $62.96. 500 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 2% from the average session volume of 512 shares. The stock had previously closed at $65.12.

BAWAG Group Stock Down 3.3 %

The business’s 50 day moving average is $64.08 and its 200-day moving average is $58.22.

BAWAG Group Company Profile

BAWAG Group AG operates as a holding company for BAWAG P.S.K. Bank für Arbeit und Wirtschaft und Österreichische Postsparkasse Aktiengesellschaft that provides various banking products and services in Austria, Western Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates through Retail & SME; Corporates, Real Estate & Public Sector; and Treasury segments.

