StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP) PT Raised to $44.00 at UBS Group

StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by UBS Group from $38.00 to $44.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s target price suggests a potential downside of 2.81% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on STEP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised StepStone Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $40.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of StepStone Group in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of StepStone Group from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.64.

Get StepStone Group alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on StepStone Group

StepStone Group Trading Up 2.1 %

STEP stock opened at $45.27 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $39.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a PE ratio of 49.73 and a beta of 1.27. StepStone Group has a one year low of $22.99 and a one year high of $46.82.

StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $177.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that StepStone Group will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Steven R. Mitchell sold 27,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.34, for a total transaction of $1,219,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $406,110.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Steven R. Mitchell sold 27,500 shares of StepStone Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.34, for a total value of $1,219,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $406,110.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David F. Hoffmeister bought 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $44.29 per share, for a total transaction of $996,525.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 45,853 shares in the company, valued at $2,030,829.37. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 18.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new stake in StepStone Group in the 1st quarter worth $149,000. MQS Management LLC acquired a new stake in StepStone Group in the 1st quarter worth $243,000. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in StepStone Group by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 9,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in StepStone Group in the 4th quarter worth $442,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in StepStone Group by 34.0% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 15,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 3,937 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.54% of the company’s stock.

About StepStone Group

(Get Free Report)

StepStone Group LP. is an investment firm specializing in direct, fund of funds, secondary direct, and secondary indirect investments. For direct investment, it seeks to invest in venture debt, incubation, mezzanine, distressed/vulture, seed/startup, early venture, mid venture, late venture, emerging growth, later stage, turnaround, growth capital, industry consolidation, recapitalization, private equity and buyout investments in mature and middle market companies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for StepStone Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StepStone Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.