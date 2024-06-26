Brokers Set Expectations for First Horizon Co.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NYSE:FHN)

First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush upped their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for First Horizon in a note issued to investors on Monday, June 24th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.37 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.35. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for First Horizon’s current full-year earnings is $1.50 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for First Horizon’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.42 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.53 EPS.

Get First Horizon alerts:

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on FHN. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded First Horizon from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Barclays increased their price target on First Horizon from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. StockNews.com lowered First Horizon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on First Horizon from $16.00 to $17.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on First Horizon from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, First Horizon presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.69.

First Horizon Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:FHN opened at $14.92 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.65. The firm has a market cap of $8.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.43, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.96. First Horizon has a 52-week low of $10.08 and a 52-week high of $16.28.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $819.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $809.51 million. First Horizon had a return on equity of 8.96% and a net margin of 16.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share.

Institutional Trading of First Horizon

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Horizon in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Horizon during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 129.3% during the first quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 1,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Horizon during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in First Horizon in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 80.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Horizon Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. First Horizon’s payout ratio is 41.96%.

About First Horizon

(Get Free Report)

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through Regional Banking and Specialty Banking segments. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Horizon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Horizon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.