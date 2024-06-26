Needham & Company LLC Reiterates Hold Rating for Telos (NASDAQ:TLS)

Telos (NASDAQ:TLS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Needham & Company LLC in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Telos from $4.50 to $4.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 13th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Telos in a research report on Monday, May 13th. DA Davidson upped their price target on Telos from $3.25 to $3.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on Telos from $4.50 to $5.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.00.

Shares of TLS stock opened at $3.49 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $250.44 million, a PE ratio of -7.93 and a beta of 1.01. Telos has a 1-year low of $1.87 and a 1-year high of $5.03. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.75 and a 200 day moving average of $3.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 4.05 and a quick ratio of 4.00.

Telos (NASDAQ:TLS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $29.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.50 million. Telos had a negative return on equity of 22.69% and a negative net margin of 22.22%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Telos will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO John B. Wood bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.11 per share, with a total value of $155,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,843,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,062,603.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Fredrick Schaufeld acquired 100,248 shares of Telos stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.01 per share, with a total value of $401,994.48. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 633,270 shares in the company, valued at $2,539,412.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John B. Wood acquired 50,000 shares of Telos stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.11 per share, with a total value of $155,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,843,281 shares in the company, valued at $15,062,603.91. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 503,610 shares of company stock valued at $1,970,882. Corporate insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Telos during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Fifth Lane Capital LP purchased a new stake in Telos during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Telos during the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Telos during the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, AJOVista LLC purchased a new stake in Telos during the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Institutional investors own 62.14% of the company’s stock.

Telos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides cyber, cloud, and enterprise security solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Security Solutions and Secure Networks. It provides Xacta, a platform for enterprise cyber risk management and security compliance automation; and consulting, assessment and compliance, engineering and evaluation, operations, and penetration testing services.

