Jefferies Financial Group Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Warehouse REIT (LON:WHR)

Warehouse REIT (LON:WHR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a report issued on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. They presently have a GBX 108 ($1.37) target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 33.33% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Shore Capital downgraded Warehouse REIT to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th.

WHR opened at GBX 81 ($1.03) on Monday. Warehouse REIT has a one year low of GBX 68 ($0.86) and a one year high of GBX 93 ($1.18). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.11, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 81.47 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 82.66. The company has a market capitalization of £344.14 million, a PE ratio of -300.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.88.

Warehouse REIT plc is a closed-ended Real Estate Investment Trust ("REIT") with an indefinite life incorporated in England and Wales on 24 July 2017. The Company began trading on 20 September 2017. The registered office of the Company is located at 65 Gresham Street, London EC2V 7NQ. The Company's shares are admitted to trading on the Premium Listing Segment of the Main Market, a market operated by the London Stock Exchange.

