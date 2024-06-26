Warehouse REIT (LON:WHR) Given “Hold” Rating at Shore Capital

Warehouse REIT (LON:WHR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by stock analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 108 ($1.37) target price on shares of Warehouse REIT in a research report on Monday.

Warehouse REIT Price Performance

Warehouse REIT Company Profile

LON WHR opened at GBX 81 ($1.03) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.11, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 81.47 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 82.66. Warehouse REIT has a 1 year low of GBX 68 ($0.86) and a 1 year high of GBX 93 ($1.18). The company has a market cap of £344.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -300.00, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.88.

Warehouse REIT plc is a closed-ended Real Estate Investment Trust ("REIT") with an indefinite life incorporated in England and Wales on 24 July 2017. The Company began trading on 20 September 2017. The registered office of the Company is located at 65 Gresham Street, London EC2V 7NQ. The Company's shares are admitted to trading on the Premium Listing Segment of the Main Market, a market operated by the London Stock Exchange.

