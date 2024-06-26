Warehouse REIT (LON:WHR) Given “Hold” Rating at Shore Capital

Warehouse REIT (LON:WHR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by stock analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports.
Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 108 ($1.37) target price on shares of Warehouse REIT in a research report on Monday.
View Our Latest Research Report on Warehouse REIT
Warehouse REIT Price Performance
Warehouse REIT Company Profile
Warehouse REIT plc is a closed-ended Real Estate Investment Trust ("REIT") with an indefinite life incorporated in England and Wales on 24 July 2017. The Company began trading on 20 September 2017. The registered office of the Company is located at 65 Gresham Street, London EC2V 7NQ. The Company's shares are admitted to trading on the Premium Listing Segment of the Main Market, a market operated by the London Stock Exchange.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Warehouse REIT
- Best of the list of Dividend Aristocrats: Build wealth with the aristocrat index
- Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Split: Where Does it Go From Here?
- What is a Dividend King?
- Arm Holdings and Micron: Top 2 AI Stocks to Buy and Hold
- 3 Tickers Leading a Meme Stock Revival
- Best Buy Stock May Be Best Bought Before the Holiday Season
Receive News & Ratings for Warehouse REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warehouse REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.