THG (LON:THG) Receives “Buy” Rating from Jefferies Financial Group

THG (LON:THG – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They presently have a GBX 105 ($1.33) price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 71.15% from the stock’s previous close.

THG Stock Performance

LON:THG opened at GBX 61.35 ($0.78) on Monday. The stock has a market cap of £815.96 million, a P/E ratio of -326.05, a PEG ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.39. THG has a twelve month low of GBX 56.30 ($0.71) and a twelve month high of GBX 110.25 ($1.40). The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 67.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 68.21.

Get THG alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Damian Sanders purchased 312,500 shares of THG stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 64 ($0.81) per share, for a total transaction of £200,000 ($253,710.52). In other THG news, insider Damian Sanders acquired 312,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 64 ($0.81) per share, for a total transaction of £200,000 ($253,710.52). Also, insider Helen Jones acquired 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 63 ($0.80) per share, for a total transaction of £18,900 ($23,975.64). 35.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About THG

THG Plc operates as an e-commerce technology company in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates pure-play sites, such as Lookfantastic, Cult Beauty, and Dermstore that offers approximately 1,300 premium brands across the skincare, haircare, cosmetics, and fragrance categories; Myprotein, a direct-to-consumer sports nutrition provider that offers products across various categories, including vegan alternatives, health snacks, vitamins and athleisure; and THG Ingenuity, an end-to-end platform that powers digital experience and retail for FMCG, beauty, and retail brands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for THG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for THG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.