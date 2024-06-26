Supreme’s (SUP) “House Stock” Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Supreme (LON:SUP – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Shore Capital in a report issued on Monday, Marketbeat reports.

Supreme Price Performance

SUP opened at GBX 157.50 ($2.00) on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 133.59 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 123.18. Supreme has a 52-week low of GBX 87 ($1.10) and a 52-week high of GBX 160 ($2.03). The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.69. The stock has a market cap of £183.52 million, a P/E ratio of 1,050.00 and a beta of 1.23.

Get Supreme alerts:

About Supreme

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Supreme Plc supplies and distributes a range of consumer goods in the United Kingdom, Ireland, the Netherlands, France, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through Batteries; Lighting; Vaping; Sports Nutrition & Wellness; and Other Consumer Goods segments. The company offers consumer batteries; lighting, energy-saving bulbs, private label lighting, LED light fittings, lamps and light fittings, and point of sale display solutions; sports nutrition and wellness products; and smart home LED technology solutions.

Receive News & Ratings for Supreme Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Supreme and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.