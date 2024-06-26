Shore Capital Reiterates “Hold” Rating for tinyBuild (LON:TBLD)

tinyBuild (LON:TBLD – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by Shore Capital in a research note issued on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

TBLD stock opened at GBX 6 ($0.08) on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 5.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 5.12. The firm has a market capitalization of £23.83 million, a PE ratio of -25.00 and a beta of -0.34. tinyBuild has a 12 month low of GBX 2.20 ($0.03) and a 12 month high of GBX 35 ($0.44). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 3.88.

tinyBuild, Inc engages in the development and publishing of video games worldwide. It offers various games for PC, PlayStation, Xbox, SteamVR, Meta Quest, Nintendo Switch, Android, iOS, mobile, Xbox One, PS4, Mac, Linux, Switch, 3DS, VR, HTC Vive, Oculus Rift, OSVR, and Wii U. The company also organizes gaming events.

