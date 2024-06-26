Direct Line Insurance Group (LON:DLG) Rating Reiterated by Royal Bank of Canada

Direct Line Insurance Group (LON:DLG – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating reissued by Royal Bank of Canada in a note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. They presently have a GBX 195 ($2.47) price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 3.27% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group from GBX 195 ($2.47) to GBX 220 ($2.79) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Barclays raised shares of Direct Line Insurance Group to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from GBX 188 ($2.38) to GBX 219 ($2.78) in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 209 ($2.65).

Direct Line Insurance Group Trading Down 0.4 %

Insider Activity at Direct Line Insurance Group

DLG opened at GBX 201.60 ($2.56) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.89, a current ratio of 8.31 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of £2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,344.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.44. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 198.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 189.37. Direct Line Insurance Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 132.12 ($1.68) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 240.10 ($3.05).

In related news, insider Adam Winslow sold 454,979 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 203 ($2.58), for a total transaction of £923,607.37 ($1,171,644.51). Corporate insiders own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

About Direct Line Insurance Group

Direct Line Insurance Group plc engages in the provision of general insurance products and services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Motor, Home, Rescue and Other Personal Lines, and Commercial segments. It offers motor, home, van, landlord, rescue, pet, tradesperson, business, creditor and select, and travel insurance products, as well as commercial insurance for small and medium-sized enterprises.

Featured Stories

