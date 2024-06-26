YouGov (LON:YOU) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

YouGov (LON:YOU – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued on Monday, MarketBeat reports. They presently have a GBX 1,000 ($12.69) target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target indicates a potential upside of 136.41% from the stock’s current price.

YouGov Stock Performance

Shares of YOU opened at GBX 423 ($5.37) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 122.70, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of £490.13 million, a PE ratio of 2,115.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 840.01 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,019.67. YouGov has a one year low of GBX 412 ($5.23) and a one year high of GBX 1,240 ($15.73).

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other YouGov news, insider Alex McIntosh sold 4,496 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 890 ($11.29), for a total value of £40,014.40 ($50,760.37). Company insiders own 10.17% of the company’s stock.

YouGov Company Profile

YouGov plc provides online market research services in the United Kingdom, the United States, the Middle East, Mainland Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three divisions: Data Products, Data Services, and Custom Research. The Data Products division offers syndicated data products, which are available to clients on a subscription basis.

