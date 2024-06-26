Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $108.86.

Several research analysts have issued reports on AEIS shares. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of NASDAQ:AEIS opened at $107.82 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $103.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $102.88. Advanced Energy Industries has a 12 month low of $81.86 and a 12 month high of $126.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 5.61 and a quick ratio of 4.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.64, a P/E/G ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 1.53.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The electronics maker reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.09). Advanced Energy Industries had a return on equity of 11.65% and a net margin of 6.58%. The company had revenue of $327.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $351.74 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. Advanced Energy Industries’s revenue was down 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Advanced Energy Industries will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 27th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 23rd. Advanced Energy Industries’s payout ratio is currently 14.71%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AEIS. Atria Investments Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries in the first quarter worth $1,226,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries in the 1st quarter worth about $208,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries in the 1st quarter worth about $312,000. MQS Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries in the 1st quarter worth about $574,000. Finally, Pitcairn Co. lifted its position in Advanced Energy Industries by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 4,406 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc provides precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's plasma power products offer solutions to enable innovation for semiconductor and thin film plasma processes, such as dry etch and deposition.

