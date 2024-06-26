Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the eighteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $110.83.

A number of brokerages recently commented on QRVO. StockNews.com cut Qorvo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Qorvo from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Benchmark decreased their price target on Qorvo from $136.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Mizuho decreased their price target on Qorvo from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of Qorvo in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th.

QRVO opened at $115.43 on Wednesday. Qorvo has a 1-year low of $80.62 and a 1-year high of $121.65. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $11.04 billion, a PE ratio of -158.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.44.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $941.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $927.24 million. Qorvo had a positive return on equity of 13.43% and a negative net margin of 1.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 48.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Qorvo will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director John R. Harding sold 941 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.36, for a total value of $91,615.76. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $676,652. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Qorvo news, CEO Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 4,721 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $472,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 205,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,544,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John R. Harding sold 941 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.36, for a total transaction of $91,615.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $676,652. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 45,372 shares of company stock worth $4,517,858. 0.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC raised its position in Qorvo by 7.6% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 680,516 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $64,969,000 after acquiring an additional 48,125 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Qorvo during the third quarter valued at $552,000. Mariner LLC increased its position in Qorvo by 8.5% in the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 10,923 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,043,000 after buying an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Qorvo in the third quarter valued at $221,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Qorvo by 444.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 15,513 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,481,000 after buying an additional 12,666 shares during the last quarter. 88.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Qorvo, Inc engages in development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless, wired, and power markets. It operates through three segments: High Performance Analog (HPA), Connectivity and Sensors Group (CSG), and Advanced Cellular Group (ACG). The HPA segment supplies radio frequency and power management solutions for automotive, defense and aerospace, cellular infrastructure, broadband, and other markets.

