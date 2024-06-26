Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP – Get Free Report) (TSE:BIP.UN) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $38.20.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BIP. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Stock Performance

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners stock opened at $28.29 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $28.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.60. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners has a fifty-two week low of $21.03 and a fifty-two week high of $37.15. The company has a market capitalization of $13.12 billion, a PE ratio of 91.26 and a beta of 1.04.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP – Get Free Report) (TSE:BIP.UN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.68). Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a net margin of 2.05% and a return on equity of 1.23%. The company had revenue of $5.19 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.405 per share. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 522.58%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Brookfield Infrastructure Partners

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,328 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC lifted its position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 5.0% during the first quarter. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC now owns 9,306 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the period. Insight Folios Inc lifted its position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 15,591 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 12,011 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the period. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. now owns 117,892 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,712,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the period. 57.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, midstream, and data businesses in North and South America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Utilities segment operates approximately 2,900 km of electricity transmission lines; 4,200 km of natural gas pipelines; 8.1 million electricity and natural gas connections; and 0.6 million long-term contracted sub-metering services.

