New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) Receives $100.75 Average PT from Brokerages

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the four research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $100.75.

A number of research firms have commented on EDU. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from $66.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On New Oriental Education & Technology Group

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Trading Down 0.5 %

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Claro Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 3,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 2.6% in the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 17,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,027,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 1,642.9% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 2.8% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 22,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,322,000 after buying an additional 605 shares during the period. Finally, Dfpg Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 11,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $852,000 after buying an additional 793 shares during the period.

Shares of EDU stock opened at $76.40 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.97 billion, a PE ratio of 41.08 and a beta of 0.48. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.23. New Oriental Education & Technology Group has a twelve month low of $37.15 and a twelve month high of $98.20.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. New Oriental Education & Technology Group had a net margin of 7.72% and a return on equity of 8.11%. Equities research analysts predict that New Oriental Education & Technology Group will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

About New Oriental Education & Technology Group

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through four segments: Educational Services and Test Preparation Courses; Online Education and Other Services; Overseas Study Consulting Services; and Educational Materials and Distribution.

