Analysts Set Nexus Industrial REIT (TSE:NXR.UN) Price Target at C$8.42

Shares of Nexus Industrial REIT (TSE:NXR.UN – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$8.42.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Nexus Industrial REIT from C$9.00 to C$8.50 in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. CIBC cut their price objective on shares of Nexus Industrial REIT from C$9.75 to C$9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Desjardins cut their price objective on shares of Nexus Industrial REIT from C$9.00 to C$8.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Nexus Industrial REIT from C$8.50 to C$8.00 in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Nexus Industrial REIT from C$9.00 to C$8.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 16th.

Nexus Industrial REIT Stock Up 0.1 %

Nexus Industrial REIT Announces Dividend

Shares of TSE NXR.UN opened at C$6.80 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$468.45 million, a P/E ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$7.06 and a 200 day moving average price of C$7.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 139.77, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.36. Nexus Industrial REIT has a 52-week low of C$6.08 and a 52-week high of C$8.69.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.0533 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 29th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.41%. Nexus Industrial REIT’s dividend payout ratio is 27.47%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Edwin E. Mclaughlin bought 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$7.07 per share, with a total value of C$63,586.80. Insiders bought 12,552 shares of company stock valued at $88,863 over the last quarter. 33.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Nexus Industrial REIT Company Profile

Nexus is a growth oriented real estate investment trust focused on increasing unitholder value through the acquisition, ownership and management of industrial, office and retail properties located in primary and secondary markets in North America. The REIT currently owns a portfolio of 73 properties comprising approximately 4.1 million square feet of rentable area.

