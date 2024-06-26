Basf Se (OTCMKTS:BASFY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Reduce” from Brokerages

Shares of Basf Se (OTCMKTS:BASFY – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Reduce” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. BNP Paribas reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Basf in a report on Monday, April 15th. Redburn Atlantic upgraded Basf from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th.

Get Basf alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on BASFY

Basf Stock Up 0.9 %

BASFY opened at $12.40 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.00. Basf has a twelve month low of $10.66 and a twelve month high of $14.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 2.09. The firm has a market cap of $44.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,240.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.24.

Basf (OTCMKTS:BASFY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter. Basf had a return on equity of 5.85% and a net margin of 0.07%. The firm had revenue of $19.06 billion during the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Basf will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

Basf Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 29th were given a dividend of $0.6594 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 26th. This is a boost from Basf’s previous dividend of $0.64. Basf’s payout ratio is currently 6,500.00%.

About Basf

(Get Free Report

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems comprising isocyanates, polyamides, and inorganic basic products, as well as specialties for plastics and plastics processing industries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Basf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Basf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.