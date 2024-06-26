Brokerages Set Anglo American plc (OTCMKTS:NGLOY) Price Target at $20.09

Anglo American plc (OTCMKTS:NGLOY – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.09.
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NGLOY. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Anglo American from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Anglo American from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st.
Anglo American plc operates as a mining company in the United Kingdom and internationally. It explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals and nickel, steelmaking coal, and iron ore; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores. Anglo American plc was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.
