EverCommerce Inc. (NASDAQ:EVCM) Receives $11.40 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of EverCommerce Inc. (NASDAQ:EVCM – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.40.

A number of brokerages recently commented on EVCM. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of EverCommerce in a report on Friday, March 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of EverCommerce from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and set a $10.00 price objective (down from $11.00) on shares of EverCommerce in a report on Friday, March 15th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of EverCommerce from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of EverCommerce from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 15th.

In other news, CEO Eric Richard Remer sold 14,502 shares of EverCommerce stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.16, for a total value of $147,340.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,277,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,979,999.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, President Matthew David Feierstein sold 4,273 shares of EverCommerce stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.52, for a total transaction of $40,678.96. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 2,299,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,891,420.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Eric Richard Remer sold 14,502 shares of EverCommerce stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.16, for a total transaction of $147,340.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,277,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,979,999.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 73,037 shares of company stock valued at $709,667 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of EverCommerce during the 4th quarter worth about $135,000. Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in EverCommerce in the 1st quarter worth about $123,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in EverCommerce by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 23,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. RIA Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in EverCommerce in the 1st quarter worth about $242,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in EverCommerce in the 4th quarter worth about $391,000. Institutional investors own 97.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ EVCM opened at $10.30 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.79. EverCommerce has a fifty-two week low of $6.22 and a fifty-two week high of $12.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.05 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.71.

EverCommerce (NASDAQ:EVCM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.03). EverCommerce had a negative net margin of 6.02% and a negative return on equity of 4.92%. The business had revenue of $170.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.11) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that EverCommerce will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

EverCommerce Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated software-as-a-service solutions for service-based small and medium sized businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's solutions include business management software that offers route-based dispatching, medical practice management, and gym member management solutions; billing and payment solutions comprising e-invoicing, mobile payments, and integrated payment processing; customer experience solution, which include reputation management and messaging solutions; and marketing technology solutions that cover websites, hosting, and digital lead generation.

