Softcat plc (LON:SCT) Receives GBX 1,532.50 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Softcat plc (LON:SCT – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,532.50 ($19.44).

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SCT shares. Numis Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Softcat in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Softcat in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Softcat from GBX 1,800 ($22.83) to GBX 1,950 ($24.74) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th.

In other Softcat news, insider Graham Charlton sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,583 ($20.08), for a total value of £554,050 ($702,841.56). 37.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of LON:SCT opened at GBX 1,815 ($23.02) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of £3.63 billion, a PE ratio of 3,241.07, a P/E/G ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.57. Softcat has a twelve month low of GBX 1,150 ($14.59) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,855 ($23.53). The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,664.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,530.87.

Softcat plc operates as a value-added IT reseller and IT infrastructure solutions provider in the United Kingdom. The company advices, procures, designs, implements, and manages technology, such as software licensing, workplace technology, networking, security, and cloud and datacenter for businesses and public sector organizations.

