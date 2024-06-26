Head to Head Analysis: Richtech Robotics (NASDAQ:RR) versus Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM)

Richtech Robotics (NASDAQ:RR – Get Free Report) and Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Richtech Robotics shares are owned by institutional investors. 38.3% of Symbotic shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Get Richtech Robotics alerts:

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Richtech Robotics and Symbotic’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Richtech Robotics $6.05 million 14.53 N/A N/A N/A Symbotic $1.18 billion 15.78 -$23.87 million ($0.24) -132.37

Analyst Recommendations

Richtech Robotics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Symbotic.

This is a summary of current ratings for Richtech Robotics and Symbotic, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Richtech Robotics 0 0 0 0 N/A Symbotic 0 3 11 0 2.79

Symbotic has a consensus target price of $55.69, indicating a potential upside of 75.30%. Given Symbotic’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Symbotic is more favorable than Richtech Robotics.

Profitability

This table compares Richtech Robotics and Symbotic’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Richtech Robotics N/A N/A N/A Symbotic -1.27% 5.27% 0.65%

Summary

Symbotic beats Richtech Robotics on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Richtech Robotics

(Get Free Report)

Richtech Robotics Inc. develops, manufactures, deploys, and sells robotic solutions for automation in the service industry. The company offers indoor transport and delivery, sanitation, and food and beverage automation solutions, such as ADAM and ARM worker robots; delivery robots, including Matradee, Matradee X, Matradee L, Richie, and Robbie; and cleaning robots comprising DUST-E SX, and DUST-E MX, as well as accessories, such as bus tubs, cup holders, magnetic tray cases, smartwatches, table location systems, and tray covers. It primarily serves restaurants, hotels, casinos, senior living centers, factories, and retail centers, as well as hospitals, and movie theaters. The company was formerly known as Richtech Creative Displays LLC and changed its name to Richtech Robotics Inc. on June 22, 2022. Richtech Robotics Inc. was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

About Symbotic

(Get Free Report)

Symbotic Inc., an automation technology company, engages in developing technologies to improve operating efficiencies in modern warehouses. The company automates the processing of pallets and cases in large warehouses or distribution centers for retail companies. Its systems enhance operations at the front end of the supply chain. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Wilmington, Massachusetts.

Receive News & Ratings for Richtech Robotics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Richtech Robotics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.